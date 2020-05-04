1  of  2
Happy Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you, even during the pandemic

(NEXSTAR) – It’s going to be a great week for Star Wars fans, with a new release on Star Wars Day – May the Fourth.

The holiday is a pun on the phrase ‘May the force be with you’ and was started by fans.

Large events and parties will likely be limited this year due to the pandemic, but don’t worry.

Disney+ is marking the day by launching a new eight-part docuseries called ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.’

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular ‘Mandalorian’ series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

May the Fourth also marks the final episode of Clone Wars, also on Disney+, marking the end of that series after it was brought back for a surprise seventh season on the streaming service.

