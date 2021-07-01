Hate crime charge for woman in NYC hotel confrontation

NEW YORK (AP) — A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year now faces hate crime charges.

Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with the teen, saying he had stolen her phone.

Her attorney called the charges “a brazen and clear overreach.” The family of the teen has filed a lawsuit against Ponsetto

