(WFRV) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers, caregivers, and healthcare providers not to use Mighty Bliss electric heating pads after a recall.

On October 24, Whele LLC announced the recall of over 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 for safety concerns.

The products were sold online through Amazon and Walmart with the following model and lot numbers:

Description Model Number Lot Numbers Blue Electric Heating Pad:

Large (12″ x 24″) MB-001 (NA-H1121B) 210108 210109 210110 210111 210201 210202 210203 210204 210301 210401 210402 210403 210302 210303 210304 210305 210306 210307 210308 210309 210310 210405 210406 210407 210501 210502 210801 210802 210803 210804 210805 210806 210901 210902 210904 210905 210906 210903 210907 210908 210909 210910 210911 210912 211001 211002 211003 211004 211005 211006 211007 211008 211009 211010 211101 211102 211103 211104 211105 211106 211107 211108 211201 211202 211203 211204 211205 211206 211207 220101 220201 220103 Blue Electric Heating Pad: Extra-Large (12″ x 24″) MB-002 (NA-H21C) 210901 211001 Grey Electric Heating Pad: Large (12″ x 24″) PE-MtyBls-HeatPad-12×24-Gry-V2 (NA-H1121B) 220103

Those looking for the product model and lot number can find it directly on the heating pad listed in black text beneath the product instructions.

Officials say that using the recalled product could lead to serious adverse events, including skin burns, electric shocks, and other product malfunctions.

To date, the FDA says it is not aware of any deaths associated with the use of this product. However, they know of reports of injuries and potential hazards associated with using Mighty Bliss electric heating pads.

Around 285 complaints between July 2021 and September 2022 related to the product overheating, sparking, burning, or presenting other electrical problems. 31 of the complaints resulted in electric shocks, burns, and rashes or skin irritation.

The FDA is asking anyone with the heating pad to stop using it and follow the recommendations in the recall notice.

You can visit the FDA’s website here for more information regarding the recall.