(WFRV) – With Easter less than a week away, one candy maker issued a voluntary recall of some of their chocolate products following reported cases of Salmonella in Europe.

According to a release from Ferrero, Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket have been recalled in the U.S. These recalls come as Ferrero works with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding reported cases of Salmonella in Europe.

There are currently no confirmed cases in the U.S. However, Ferrero says the two products are being recalled in the U.S. as a precaution.

The products were distributed in the following areas:

Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment Distributed in BJ’s Wholesale Club stores and select Costco locations in the Bay Area of California and Northern Nevada.

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Confections Assortment Basket Distributed in 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts Product has already been removed from store shelves.



Anyone who bought the products that are recalled is asked to call 800-688-3552 or visit their website for a product replacement.

The following statement was provided in their release:

Ferrero deeply regrets this situation. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care. Ferrero

Ferrero says that no other Kinder or Ferrero Products are affected by this recall.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.