WILLIS, Texas (KIAH) — A high school basketball player and his brother have been arrested after they allegedly attacked his basketball coach following a game last week, according to Texas authorities.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged assault happened after the Willis High School boys basketball team played against Conroe High School in Conroe, Texas, about 40 miles north of Houston.

After returning to Willis High School from the game, a player and his family confronted the coach. The conversation allegedly escalated, and the 17-year-old player reportedly punched the coach in the face.

At the same time, authorities reported that his 22-year-old brother began assaulting the coach. Another coach and bystanders broke up the fight, and the family left the scene.

The coach suffered injuries to his hands, neck, arms and face from the assault, deputies said. The coach later told authorities that the player had been benched during the game over his behavior toward an opposing player, which upset his family.

Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and interviewed witnesses. They then arrested both the player and his brother for assault on a public servant. The two were taken to the Montgomery County Jail and later released after they each posted a $23,000 bond.

No additional information has been released.