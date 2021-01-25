How much do Super Bowl LV tickets cost right now?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Super Bowl LV tickets could cost a pretty penny, as some of the tickets are reaching upwards of $30,000.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Kansas City Chiefs and the tickets to the Super Bowl are selling fast and for a hefty price.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, you can buy one ticket and up to six tickets, according to Ticketmaster.com.

The cheapest price for a ticket on the site Sunday night was $10,000. However – they are resale, you must buy both and they are seated in Section 304, row Z, in Raymond James Stadium.

That price also does not include ticket and service fees, which would bring the grand total to $24,202.95.

2 tickets for $10,000 each = $20,000

Service fee of $2,100 per ticket x 2 = $4,200

Order processing fee = $2.95

If money isn’t a problem for you though, the best seats in the house are currently listed on Ticketmaster at $26,000 each, plus fees. You would be seated in Section 136 right behind the Chiefs’ bench.

If you would like the best seats on the Buccaneers’ side, tickets are currently $25,000, plus fees in Section 114, row P.