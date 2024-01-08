If airline companies are allowed to resume passenger flights on 737 MAX planes, travelers have a few options to check if their flight is a 737 MAX.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes remain grounded under the order of the Federal Aviation Administration as National Transportation Safety Board officials investigate why a chunk of fuselage ejected from Alaska Flight 1282 minutes after takeoff on Jan. 5.

The aviation “accident” left a door-sized hole in the cabin of the plane at 16,000 feet to the horror of those on board and required the plane to make an emergency landing at the Portland International Airport.

The pressure of the ejected “plug,” which was used to fill an optional emergency exit door on the plane, was enough to rip the shirt off a person seated near the missing panel, one witness told Nexstar’s KOIN 6 News. The accident comes days after Boeing asked airline companies to inspect all 737 MAX airplanes for “loose bolts” in the planes’ rudders. After grounding its 737 Max 9 jets Friday, United Airlines said that it also found loose bolts in some of the door MAX 9 door plugs.

“Boeing 737-9 aircraft will remain grounded until operators complete enhanced inspections which include both left and right cabin door exit plugs, door components, and fasteners,” the FAA announced on Jan. 8. “Operators must also complete corrective action requirements based on findings from the inspections prior to bringing any aircraft back into service. The FAA will continue to support the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.”

There is no estimation for when the controversial planes will be allowed to return to the skies. However, if airline companies are allowed to resume passenger flights on 737 MAX planes, travelers have a few options to check if their flight is a 737 MAX.

How to Check if Your Flight is a Boeing 737 MAX 9

FAA spokesperson Tammy Jones told KOIN 6 News that passengers can simply check their ticket or booking information through an airline’s website or app. The type of plane should be listed under “plane type” or “aircraft details.” If the plane is a 737 Max 9, the words “737 Max 9” should appear under the flight details.

While a plane type can be checked well in advance, FlightAware spokesperson Kathleen Bangs told KOIN 6 News that airline companies can swap out aircraft minutes before boarding for “all sorts of reasons.” Because of these last-minute changes, Bangs recommends checking the plane’s tail number, which can be traced using FlightAware.com or the Flight Aware app.

“Flight numbers can be any number, but a plane’s tail number is permanent,” Bangs said … “If you want that final [confirmation] you just look at that tail number you see out there or ask the employees at the gate. The FlightAware app or website will show you what type of airplane it is.”

The airplane associated with Alaska Flight 1282, for example, has changed since Friday’s accident. However, the plane’s tail number, N704AL, remains fixed to the details of the plane involved in the emergency landing.

Another tip is to check for a zig-zag or “shark teeth” pattern on the back of the planes’ engines. While the design doesn’t 100% confirm that a flight is a Boeing 737 MAX, it’s often a good indicator, Bangs said.

“MAX engines look like a ring of shark teeth,” she said. “That’s the plane’s LEAP engines.”

Lastly, travelers not flying with Alaska or United, shouldn’t worry about boarding a 737 MAX 9 at this time. Bangs, a former airline pilot, told KOIN 6 News that there were approximately 170 MAX 9 planes in service prior to the accident, which are all solely owned and operated by Alaska or United.