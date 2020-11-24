How your state cooks Thanksgiving turkey: Roast, deep-fry, smoke

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The overwhelming majority of people across the U.S. plan to roast a turkey this Thanksgiving holiday.
Southerners, however, will turn to the tradition of deep-frying their bird while only a select number of states plan to smoke their meat, according to a report from SeriouslySmoked.com.
The collected information revealed 29 states plan to roast their turkey, while 16 will turn to deep-frying and five states will enjoy a smoked bird this holiday.
The meat experts at Seriously Smoked used geotagged Twitter data to track tweets and hashtags about how people plan to cook their turkeys this year.
Since Nov. 1, more than 80,000 tweets have been tracked either with hashtags such as #roastturkey or phrases and keywords like “smoked turkey recipe.”
Other methods, like “grilled turkey,” did not win out in any states.
- Game time for Packers-Panthers set for Saturday, December 19th
- Wisconsin reports record number of new COVID-19 related deaths
- Former Packers Butler, Woodson among 25 Hall of Fame semifinalists
- Nearly 400 uncounted ballots found in Wisconsin recount
- Santa’s visit to Appleton rescheduled due to inclement weather