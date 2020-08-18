IRS says 13.9 million individual taxpayers will receive interest payments

WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced about 13.9 million individual taxpayers who filed their 2019 federal income tax returns and are receiving refunds will also be getting interest payments.

The IRS says the interest payments, will average about $18 and be sent to individual taxpayers who filed a 2019 return by this year’s July 15 deadline and either received a refund in the past three months or will receive a refund.

According to the IRS, in most cases, taxpayers who received their refund by direct deposit will have their interest payment direct deposited in the same account.

However, others may be receiving a check with a notation on the check − saying “INT Amount” − identifying it as a refund interest payment as well as indicate the interest amount.

The IRS says by law these interest payments are taxable and taxpayers who receive them must report the interest on the 2020 federal income tax return they file next year. In January 2021, the IRS will send a Form 1099-INT to anyone who receives interest totaling at least $10.

For more information, visit the Internal Revenue Service website.

