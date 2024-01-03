(KTLA) – Jimmy Kimmel took to social media Tuesday to blast New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers for suggesting that Kimmel is worried about his name being on a rumored-to-be-released list of associates of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Rodgers’ comments about Kimmel came during an appearance on ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show,” which also featured Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers teammate and current sports analyst A.J. Hawk.

While the trio were discussing a conspiracy theory having to do with the Super Bowl, Hawk said, “Does this have something to do with the Epstein list that came out?”

“That’s supposed to be coming out soon,” Rodgers responded, laughing. “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

McAfee then took a moment to tell viewers that a clip from one of his previous shows aired on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in March 2023. At the time, the late-night host mocked the Jets quarterback’s comments on the Epstein list.

Rodgers then said, “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

On Tuesday, Kimmel responded on X, threatening legal action if Rodgers “keep[s] it up.”

“For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Jeffrey Epstein, who was last arrested in July 2019 by the FBI and the NYPD’s Crimes Against Children Task Force, was found dead from an apparent suicide in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Last month, a federal judge ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in court documents related to Epstein, but said most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.