Judge to hold hearing on releasing woman in Slender Man case

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a classmate to win favor with a fictional horror character named Slender Man, is led into Court for her sentencing hearing, in Waukesha, Wis. Weier, is scheduled to appear Wednesday, March 10, 20201, before the Waukesha County Circuit Court judge who earlier sentenced her to 25 years in a mental health institution and ask for her conditional release. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)

FRIDAY 9/10/2021 12:26 p.m.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge is set to review a release plan for a Wisconsin woman who has spent four years in a mental health facility after she admitted to taking part in the 2014 stabbing of a Wisconsin classmate to please the fictional horror character Slender Man.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat. He gave state officials 60 days to draw up a release plan.

He has scheduled a hearing Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Weier and friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods in May 2014.

Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier encouraged her. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.