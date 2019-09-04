Kohl’s announces goals to “accelerate commitment” for long-term sustainability

FILE -This May 11, 2017 file photo shows a Kohl’s department store, in Doral, Fla. Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $62 million. On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to […]

(WFRV) — Kohl’s has announced new goals focused on climate action, waste and recycling, and sustainable sourcing to “support the sustainable future we see for our customers and associates.”

“At Kohl’s, we are committed to being a responsible corporate citizen, making our communities stronger by supporting initiatives and organizations that focus on health and wellness, sustainability, and environmental efforts that benefit all families,” says Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We are proud to share our sustainability goals that support Kohl’s efforts to enhance our standing as a retailer of purpose.”

The company says one of its main focuses is reducing greenhouse emissions and increasing renewable energy use.

Four goals are outlined on the Kohl’s website and include reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Kohl’s-owned operations by 50%.

They also intend to support low-carbon transportation by “building off of the company’s existing 96 locations offering electrical vehicle charging.”

In order to manage waste and promote recycling, Kohl’s says they will reduce the amount of plastic and cardboard in Kohl’s-owned branded packaging.

The company adds it will “divert 85% of Kohl’s U.S. operational waste from landfills by the end of 2025.”

To encourage sustainable sourcing, Kohl’s says they will work to “drive substantial water reduction use in the production of Kohl’s-owned branded products by 2025.”

Kohl’s says it intends to achieve its goals by 2025.