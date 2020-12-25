Large explosion, buildings damaged in downtown Nashville

National

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday. Heavy black smoke can be seen rising above the affected area.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told News 2 a parked RV exploded and caused damage to several buildings. They said crews are currently assessing the damage but no injuries have been reported. Officials with the OEM also reported foul play was not suspected at this time.

There was a large police presence in this area along with fire crews. News 2 has reached out to Metro Police and The Fire Department to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week