Lawmakers consider impeaching President Trump for violence at U.S. Capitol building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Democratic leaders and at least one Republican are calling for President Trump to be impeached, after deadly rioting at the U.S. Capitol building. Kris Schuller spoke with a political expert to find out how the process would work.

In our nation’s capital lawmakers meet, discussing how best to react to this chaos, caused by President Trump’s supporters Wednesday, after he urged them to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory by Congress.

“He invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois).

And there is now a growing call to remove the president by way of impeachment.

“If there ever was an impeachable offense, what the president did was it,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York).

And Paul Nolette, the chair of political science at Marquette University agrees.

“There’s an impeachment process for a reason and it seems like this sort of situation is exactly why that process is in place,” said Nolette.

Impeachment is the process in which a legislative body addresses charges against a government official – like the president. It starts in the House, where formal charges are presented and voted on.

“If the House does vote to impeach then it goes to the Senate where they hold a trial and decide whether they convict the person that has just been impeached,” said Nolette.

Conviction means the president is removed from the White House and possibly banned from holding a public office again.

“The Senate can then say that person can no longer hold the public trust under the United States, and essentially what that means is that person can’t hold political office anymore,” Nolette said.

And while the president says he is angered by these images.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” said President Trump.

Many lawmakers say he must be held accountable.

“And by inciting sedition as he did yesterday, he must clearly be removed from office,’ said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Nolette says Congress must act quickly. The president’s term in office ends in 12 days.