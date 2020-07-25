Legendary television host Regis Philbin dies at 88, PEOPLE magazine reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Longtime television host and actor, Regis Philbin, has died at age 88, according to a report from PEOPLE.

Philbin’s family confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Saturday. “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family told PEOPLE.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” the Philbin family stated in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

Philbin began his iconic television career in 1988 as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. After 15 years, PEOPLE reports, Gifford left the ABC show.

In 2001, the franchise became Live! with Regis and Kelly, co-starring Kelly Ripa before he left in 2011 after 23 years on-air.

Other notable roles:

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host: 1999 to 2002

Hosting credits: Million Dollar Password, the first season of America’s Got Talent, as well as a reoccurring co-host seat on Rachael Ray

