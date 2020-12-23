“Let’s do it!”, Nancy Pelosi responds to President Trump’s bill amendments

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(WFRV) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has responded to President Donald Trump’s suggestion to not sign the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package.

“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000. Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!” says Pelosi.

The relief package was part of a hard-fought compromise bill that includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September.

The proposed package also has money for cash-starved transit systems, an increase in food stamp benefits, and about $4 billion to help other nations provide a COVID-19 vaccine for their people.

If the bill is fully passed, it will establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

The Senate cleared the package by a 92-6 vote after the House approved it by another lopsided vote, 359-53. Those votes totals would be enough to override a veto should Trump decide to take that step.