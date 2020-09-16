LIST: Retailers closing for Thanksgiving 2020

(WFRV) – In light of the coronavirus pandemic, many major retailers have already announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Here’s a list of stores across Northeast Wisconsin that will be closed for Thanksgiving, according to BlackFriday.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

Bed Bath & Beyond, citing safety concerns and the hard work of its employees all year, announced on Aug. 3 it would stay closed on Thanksgiving 2020. This move comes after opening for the first time on Thanksgiving last year, with an in-store-only Black Friday sale.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

Best Buy has been a fixture in the open-on-Thanksgiving club for years now — and it opened at 5 p.m. last year.

In July, Best Buy announced it would be closed on Thanksgiving – and also announced it would start cranking out its holiday deals “earlier than ever.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving hours: Closed (stores and distribution centers)

Black Friday hours: TBD

The outdoor and sporting goods retailer traditionally opens on the evening of Thanksgiving but has announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has also announced it will pay its distribution center and store employees a 15% pay premium through the end of the year.

Foot Locker

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

Foot Locker’s VP of global communications Tracy Royal confirmed to Footwear News on Aug. 10 that it would be joining the ever-growing list of retailers closing on Thanksgiving Day this year. Customers can expect regular shopping hours on Nov. 25, but the company hasn’t confirmed its hours on Black Friday, according to BlackFriday.com.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

On Sept. 9, Home Depot announced its long-standing tradition to close all Home Depot stores on Thanksgiving Day will continue for 2020. The big news this year, however, is that Black Friday will not merely be a one-day event at the home improvement store. Instead, Black Friday prices will start in early November and last through the month of December.

JCPenney

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

On Aug. 3, JCPenney announced that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. In a company statement, JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau said, “Our extraordinary associates have demonstrated their warrior spirit through their courage and unwavering commitment to serve our customers since reopening our stores with numerous safety precautions in place.”

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

Kohl’s announced in July it will be closed on Thanksgiving, citing safety concerns. Its press release also emphasized it plans to cater to consumers who want to shop early (and throughout the season) and who are looking for convenient ways to get their purchases without entering stores.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

On Sept. 14, Macy’s announced that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The press release went on to say, “We encourage customers to shop with us on macys.com and through the Macy’s mobile app where they will find all of our Black Friday deals. To help customers get a head start on holiday shopping and spread joy this holiday season, we will be unveiling our biggest holiday deals with some of the best brands, earlier than ever.”

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

Office Depot has historically remained closed on Thanksgiving and this year, according to USA Today, the company confirmed its closure on Thanksgiving Day for this year as well.

Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart Inc., will be closed on Thanksgiving, just as Walmart locations will be.

Simon Property Group

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

On Sept. 14, Simon Property Group, owner of some of the largest malls throughout the U.S., including Bay Park Square in Ashwaubenon, announced that all its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Malls and outlets will re-open the following day but Black Friday shopping hours have not been announced.

Target

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

In August, Target announced stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving, saying, “this isn’t the year for crowds.”

Ulta

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: TBD

As Target put it in its press release, Ulta stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. “All locations will operate normal hours on Wednesday, November 25 and holiday store hours will be announced at a later date.”

Under Armour

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Open, hours TBD

In a press release, UA announced that all Brand House and Factory House locations will be closed on Thanksgiving. “All U.S. retail locations will re-open to the public on Friday, November 27.”

Walmart

Thanksgiving hours: Closed (Sam’s Club locations, too)

Black Friday hours: TBD

Walmart was the first retailer to announce it would be closed on Thanksgiving this year. It positioned its decision as a thank-you to its employees, with the press release stating, “We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up.”

In the same press release, Walmart also announced cash bonuses for employees.

Retailers expected to close for Thanksgiving



(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

HIALEAH, FL – MARCH 01: A Lowe’s sign is seen on the outside of a store on the day the company reported a rise in earnings on March 1, 2017 in Hialeah, Florida. Lowe’s reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents, versus 59 cents in the same year-ago quarter and the stock soared above 9%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)







A sign hangs outside a T.J. Maxx store, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BlackFriday.com says there are a number of retailers that have historically closed on Thanksgiving and are expected to do the same this year. Those include:

Barnes & Noble

Costco

Lowe’s

Petco

Petsmart

T.J. MAXX

