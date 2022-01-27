Little Debbie adds 7 new snack-inspired ice cream flavors

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes, this time with seven new ice cream flavors. (From: Hudsonville Ice Cream)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – More of your favorite Little Debbie snacks are now ice cream flavors.

Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream are teaming up to turn seven of the snacks into ice cream.

The flavors include:

Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses

Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces

Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl

White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl

Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl

White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream

Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

The ice cream will be available in pints, each costing $2.50, at Walmart stores beginning Feb. 1.

Fans reacted to the companies’ joint announcements with joy, including ESPN radio host Mike Golic Jr., who replied: “I want to try them all but also Swiss Cake Roll is going to own my soul.” Meanwhile, entrepreneur Jamie M. Timbre tweeted: “Need to try Swiss roll ice cream. Stat.”

The new flavors come on the heels of Little Debbie’s release of Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream over the holiday season. This was the first of the brand’s snacks to be turned into a frozen treat.