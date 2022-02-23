LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The situation in Ukraine seems sudden and extreme for many but local experts warn this has been brewing for years.

Heidi Sherman, a History Professor and the chair of the History Program at UW – Green Bay said, “This conflict that’s hapening between Russians and Ukrainians is a conflict that’s rising out of the collapse of the Soviet Union.”

Sherman said the two groups are ethnically similar and this conflict started to come to a head in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.

“There were many many Russians who demonstrated in favor of that. Just as there were many Ukrainians who were unhappy,” said Sherman.

That event started what Sherman called a war in the eastern part of Ukraine over the last eight years that has already killed an estimated 14 thousand people. Sherman is of the opinion that this conflict could boil down to growing nationalism and tensions between the two ethnic groups.

“There is another argument here that the Russian government is trying to protect Russians in eastern Ukraine,” said Sherman.

Professor Jordan Karsten on the other hand feels differently after participating in the 2014 protests demanding democracy which ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. He was there conducting anthropological work as a part of his Ph.D. research.

He said, “It was a special thing to be a part of beause what the people there wanted was to be a part of what they called ‘being a normal country’ they wanted to live where they have freedom and they have opportunity and where their government wasn’t corrupt.”

Karsten said he views this as a power grab from Putin.

II think for Vladamir Putin’s Russia they don’t want Ukraine to be a pro-Western democracy that shows the people of Russia what kinds of standards of living and what kind of lifestyle is possible in a country that doesn’t have a kleptocratic dictator,” said Karsten.

Karsten said that as the situation escalates it is important to remember the people of Ukraine are just like most Americans, they want democracy and freedom.