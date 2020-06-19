Louisville mayor: An officer involved in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s mayor says one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Mayor Greg Fisher said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney’s office.

Taylor was shot eight times by police serving a narcotics search warrant in March.

The warrant to search Taylor’s home on March 13 was in connection with a suspect who did not live there. Police found no drugs at Taylor’s home after using a “no-knock” search warrant, which allows them to enter without first announcing their presence. Louisville police changed policy on those warrants earlier this week to require the chief’s signature.

Another attorney for Taylor’s family, Lonita Baker, said Louisville police should ban the use of such warrants in drug investigations.

“Narcotics investigations do not justify the risk associated with no-knock warrants,” Baker said.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at officers, striking one during the warrant search. Walker has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. Crump said Walker was defending himself and Breonna from what they thought was a break-in.

