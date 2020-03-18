Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Utah, largest since 1992

MAGNA, Utah (WFRV) – A 5.7 earthquake has reportedly shaken Magna, Utah on Wednesday morning.
According to WFRV Local 5 affiliate ABC4 Utah in Salt Lake City, reports are coming in that the earthquake was felt around Salt Lake and Utah counties as well as into Wyoming and Idaho.
Nearly a dozen aftershocks have reported been felt by the epicenter. According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, Wednesday’s earthquake is the largest to hit the state since 1992.
Those in Magna said they have broken items in their homes, and they have no power. Nearly 32,000 customers are reportedly without electricity.
LATEST STORIES
- How can I boost my immune system during the coronavirus outbreak? Green Bay chiropractor explains
- Marcus Theatres temporarily closing doors due to coronavirus
- Fox River, Bay Park Square malls close due to coronavirus
- Green Bay hospitals at 97 percent capacity, says fire chief
- Traveler confirmed with coronavirus passed through Appleton Airport on March 9