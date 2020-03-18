Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Utah, largest since 1992

MAGNA, Utah (WFRV) – A 5.7 earthquake has reportedly shaken Magna, Utah on Wednesday morning.

According to WFRV Local 5 affiliate ABC4 Utah in Salt Lake City, reports are coming in that the earthquake was felt around Salt Lake and Utah counties as well as into Wyoming and Idaho.

Nearly a dozen aftershocks have reported been felt by the epicenter. According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, Wednesday’s earthquake is the largest to hit the state since 1992.

Here’s the shaking intensity map for this earthquake. As you can see, the stronger shaking is felt around the magna area and less intense shaking radiates outward.#Utquake pic.twitter.com/ifLrgdWrzG — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

Those in Magna said they have broken items in their homes, and they have no power. Nearly 32,000 customers are reportedly without electricity.

