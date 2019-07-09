Man goes over Niagara Falls, survives

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (WFRV) — The Niagara Parks Police Service says a man was swept over the Horseshoe Falls.

According to Local 5’s Buffalo, NY, affiliate, WIVB, officers responded to the falls around 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person in crisis almost on the Canadian side.

Officials reportedly began searching the lower Niagara River basin. There, they found the man sitting on the rocks at the water’s edge below the Journey Behind the Falls observation platform.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to WIVB, that while infinitesimally rare, people have gone over the Falls and survived before; notably, Kirk Jones who became the first person to live after a fall without a protective device in 2003. He died after a plunge over the falls in 2017 believed a stunt gone awry.