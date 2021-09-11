Man sentenced to probation for pointing laser at aircraft

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of the drivers somehow ended up on the other driver’s hood as she attempted to flee the scene. (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of pointing a laser at law enforcement aircraft during police brutality protests last year has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Jeremiah Belen apologized for his actions during an online sentencing hearing on Friday. The 39-year-old said he supports law enforcement but made the decision to point the laser at the aircraft out of boredom after being laid off work during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crew members for the two aircraft said the laser at times hit their cockpit or forced them to maneuver away from the laser.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten

HS Sports Xtra: Bay Port outlasts West De Pere in thrilling finish; Oshkosh West keeps rolling

HS Sports Xtra: Kimberly edges Appleton North in Game of the Week