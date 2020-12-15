Many Gmail users not getting emails, Google investigating outage

The Logo of Gmail ( Google Mail ) is displayed on a smartphone on November 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif (NewsNation Now) — Gmail, Google’s free email service, is experiencing several issues Tuesday afternoon, according to the company and many user reports.

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users,” Google said on its website shortly before 3:30 p.m. CT. “The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

According to DownDetector, a site where users can self-report issues with digital services, the outage began at around 2 p.m. CT and the most common issue was receiving emails. More than 15,000 users have reported problems.

For people sending emails to Gmail users, many were reporting emails that bounced back.

Google is scheduled to issue an update around 5:00 p.m. (CT) with more details on when service will be restored.

This is not the first issue at Google this week.

Google restored outages with its Gmail and Google Drive services for the “vast majority of users” Monday morning, and YouTube says it’s “back up and running,” after a weekend outage.

