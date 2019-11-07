Many receive texts originally sent on Valentine’s Day received overnight Wednesday, cause unclear

(WFRV) — Some recipients received text messages overnight on Wednesday that were originally send on Valentine’s Day, causing confusion.

According to CNN, the issue occurred across all four major carriers in the United States, impacting both Apple and Android users.

Sprint told CNN that the incident may have happened due to a maintenance update, but was resolved not long after it occurred.

CNN reports T-Mobile said it was not an internal issue but was instead a problem stemming from a third-party vendor that affected its networks.

Verizon and AT&T did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.