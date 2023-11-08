NEW YORK (WPIX) — Two lucky fans could spend a Thanksgiving-inspired stay with the “Queen of Thanksgiving” Martha Stewart, Booking.com announced on Monday.

Stewart partnered with the travel website to allow access to her farm in Bedford, New York, from Nov. 18-19.

Fans will get to do activities planned by Stewart herself, including a welcome tour of the house and a guided tour of the property led by head gardener Ryan McCallister. Guests will visit her chicken coop, gardens, and stables.

Bookers will also enjoy brunch with Stewart and receive signed copies of her cookbooks.

“Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays to celebrate, which is why I’m excited to be Booking.com’s newest host,” Stewart said in a statement. “I’m all about making it easier for everyone to celebrate life’s big moments, so I really appreciate how easy Booking.com made it to list my Tenant House on the site.”

You can find more details about the booking here.

This unique experience will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Nov. 16.