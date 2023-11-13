(NEXSTAR) – Maryanne Trump Barry has died, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

ABC News reported she was found in her New York City apartment. A cause of death has not yet been released. She was 86 years old.

Trump Barry was an older sister of former President Donald Trump. She was a prosecutor before being appointed as a federal judge to the United States Court for the District of New Jersey in 1983. In 1999, she was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

She served as a judge until her retirement in 2019.

FILE – Donald Trump is pictured with his sister Maryanne Trump Barry as they adjourn for lunch during a public inquiry over his plans to build a golf resort near Aberdeen, Scotland, on June 10, 2008. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

At the time of her retirement, she was under investigation for tax fraud, which would have been a violation of judicial conduct rules, CNN reports. However, because she retired, the conduct investigation was dropped.

The oldest of the former president’s siblings, Trump Barry’s advice was valued by Donald Trump throughout his political career, the New York Times writes. But their relationship took a hit when Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, released audio recordings of Trump Barry making unfavorable comments about Ivanka and Eric Trump.

