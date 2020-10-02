Melania Trump vents about family separation in secret recording: ‘Give me a f****** break’

In a recording released by CNN Thursday, first lady Melania Trump can be heard venting about her time in the White House, at times swearing in exasperation while speaking about Christmas decorations and the fallout over the Trump administration’s border separation of children from their families.

Former assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who recently wrote the book “Melania and Me,” provided the 2018 audio.

“When I first started taping Melania I had already left the White House,” Wolkoff said, adding that she made the recordings after the administration “created a narrative that I wouldn’t follow.”

Melania Trump appears to first complain about feeling the criticism aimed at her and the Trump administration: “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough.”

Melania "doesn't shake in her boots ever and she tells Donald exactly how she feels," says Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of the First Lady and ex-East Wing adviser.

She goes on to vent about being charged with Christmas decorations at the White House in 2018 and being asked about children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border:

“OK and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give mea f****** break.”

Melania Trump said she tried to get at least one child reunited with family but she “didn’t have a chance.”

“But here’s my thing. Hear what you just said?” Wolkoff tells Melania. “You were so loved, you were.”

Melania responds that the media would not “do the story” “because they are liberal media.” She can be heard saying that she could get Fox News to do the story, but she did not want “go to Fox” for the story.

Wolkoff said during an interview with Anderson Cooper that Melania is a true supporter of Trump, and not just playing the role as some have speculated.

“Melania holds her role like no other person in the White House,” Walcoff said in response to a question about the first lady’s loyalty. “She doesn’t shake in her boots ever and she tells Donald exactly how she feels. She is his biggest cheerleader.”

Walcoff says she began recording the first lady after the administration had attempted to pin the blame for missing funds in the 2016 Presidential Inaugural Committee on her. Walcoff says she is now cooperating with investigations into that committee.

