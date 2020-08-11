Michelle and Barack Obama among virtual DNC speakers

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. Obama said in a commencement speech Sunday, June 7, 2020, that the nationwide protests following the recent deaths of unarmed black women and men including George Floyd were fueled from “decades worth of anguish, frustration, over unequal treatment and a failure to perform police practices.” (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Democratic National Convention Committee has announced a lineup of both Wisconsin and national speakers who will deliver remarks during the virtual Democratic National Convention.

The DNCC announced a mostly-virtual convention plan in late June. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, likely Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden reaffirmed his intentions to attend the convention to accept the nomination.

According to the DNCC, members of the Wisconsin delegation will speak from The Wisconsin Center where the convention will gavel in and out each night.

On Monday, August 17, Congresswoman Gwen Moore will deliver remarks. On Tuesday, Convention Co-Chair and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will call the convention to order and Milwaukee native and Convention Secretary Jason Rae will direct the Roll Call vote across all 50 states and 7 territories from the Wisconsin Center. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will lead the Wisconsin delegation in offering the state votes to nominate Vice President Joe Biden as our next president. On Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers will help kick off the third evening of programming. Senator Tammy Baldwin will deliver remarks on Thursday evening.

The DNCC already previously announced a shorter speaker lineup that includes Luz Chaparro Hernandez, a mother, teacher, and member of the National Education Association from Milwaukee and Julie Buckholt, a retired educator from Milwaukee.

Additional speakers include various party leaders and other national names:

Monday, August 17 Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former Second Lady Jill Biden will headline the first two nights of the Democratic National Convention, and Joe Biden’s running mate, along with Barack Obama, will deliver the keynote Wednesday evening, before the presumptive Democratic nominee accepts the nomination on Thursday, according to a press release detailing the speakers set for the event. Monday’s speaker line-up features a broad representation of Joe Biden’s supporters across the Democratic spectrum, from Senator Bernie Sanders to Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Also included in that evening’s line-up: Sen. Cortez-Mato, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones, and Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Gwen Moore of Milwaukee. Longtime Biden confidant Majority Whip Jim Clyburn joins Monday’s line-up, as does potential vice presidential pick Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (obviously if Whitmer is chosen as Biden’s running mate, she would speak Wednesday evening).

Tuesday, August 18 Former President Bill Clinton speaks Tuesday ahead of Jill Biden. Other speakers that evening include Sally Yates, Sen. Chuck Schumer, John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware.

Wednesday, August 19 Ahead of the vice presidential nominee’s speech, Wednesday’s speakers include Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Tony Evers, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Gabrielle Giffords.

Thursday, August 20 Sen. Cory Booker, Go., Gavin Newsom, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Kamala Harris will speak Thursday ahead of the Biden family and finally, Joe Biden.



Organizers say the DNC will take place over four nights from August 17-20 and programming will air from 9-11 p.m. ET. Additional speakers for the convention will be announced soon, according to the DNCC.

To watch the official livestream of the DNC, click here.

