Michigan man killed in police shooting after fight over wearing mask

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 43-year-old Michigan man was fatally shot Tuesday by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop following a fight at a local dairy store.

According to the Michigan State Police, an argument between two men began over wearing a mask inside the Quality Dairy Store in Dimondale, Michigan.

The argument continued in the parking lot, where investigators say Sean Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, stabbed a 77-year-old man during the dispute, police said.

Ruis, who was not wearing a mask, then drove away to a nearby neighborhood, police said.

The stabbing victim, who had been wearing a mask, was treated for his injuries.

Ruis was later stopped by an Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy.

Ruis pulled a knife on the deputy, who then shot him, authorities said. He died from his injuries.

According to earlier reports, gunshots were heard in the area just after 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah rally late against Woodchucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah rally late against Woodchucks"

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"