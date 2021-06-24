Milwaukee man convicted of sex trafficking women across U.S.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man is facing a maximum life term of imprisonment and a mandatory minimum of 15 years of imprisonment after being convicted of sex trafficking women across the U.S.

According to Richard G. Frohling, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Calvin Freeman of Milwaukee was convicted was convicted of sex trafficking and related offenses following a federal jury trial in Milwaukee on June 22.

Officials report the crimes of which Freeman was convicted include:

Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking

Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion (two counts)

Interstate Transportation for Prostitution (three counts)

Interstate Transportation of a Minor for Criminal Sexual Activity

Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Felon (two counts)

Obstruction of Sex Trafficking Enforcement (two counts)

Contempt of Court (three counts)

Court officials note state that the evidence presented at trial established that Freeman used force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion to compel victims to engage in commercial sex acts in cities across the country,

including Milwaukee, Chicago, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Miami, as well as in parts of Southern California and Hawaii.

Authorities report one of the victims was a minor at the time Freeman transported her for this purpose. The victims allegedly testified that Freeman kept and controlled all of the money they made, whipping them with belts, threatening them with guns, and subjecting them to dehumanizing punishments, such as forcible sodomy and smearing human feces in one victim’s face when she failed to comply with his demands.

The evidence also reportedly established that Freeman repeatedly urged victims and witnesses not to speak to federal agents or to comply with court orders, including while Freeman was in jail and subject to a no-contact order that had been entered by a federal judge.

Freeman is scheduled to be sentenced on October 4, 2021. Freeman faces a maximum life term of imprisonment and a mandatory minimum of 15 years of imprisonment.