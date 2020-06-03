Minnesota AG to increase charge against Chauvin, three other former officers to be charged in Floyd case

This May 31, 2020 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd will be charged with 2nd-degree rather than 3rd-degree, according to Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

WFRV affiliate, WCCO, says Sen. Klobuchar tweeted that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will announce that the other three now-fired Minneapolis police officers involved in addition to Chauvin’s increased charges.

WCCO says Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines indicate two different possibilities for intentional second-degree murder and unintentional second-degree murder. The former sentencing guideline calls for, upon conviction, 25 and a half years in prison, whereas the latter calls for 12 and a half years.

Three former officers can be seen in a widely-seen video, putting their weight on top of George Floyd before his May 25 death. They include Chauvin — now to be charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter — as well as officers Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng. A fourth former officer, Tou Thao, is seen on the video near the others.

Ellison took the lead on the case last week, and will work alongside Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. There were calls in the community for Ellison to prosecute Floyd’s death. Gov. Tim Walz said the move was made as heard a profound message from protesters: “They believe time and time again, the system works perfectly well as it was designed: to deny those rights and deny justice to communities of color.”

Last week, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin, 44, of Oakdale, was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who said that Chauvin was arrested in Minneapolis. He has already transferred jails twice since being taken into custody.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced it will begin an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after filing a civil rights charge related to Floyd’s death. Gov. Tim Walz said that this investigation into policies, procedures, and practices over the last 10 years will determine if the MPD has “engaged in systemic discriminatory practices towards people of color and ensure any such practices are stopped.”

For more on this story, visit WCCO.

