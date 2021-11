In this May 29, 2020, photo, sun shines through trees in the suburban Atlanta backyard of Associated Press journalist Alex Sanz. He went camping there and realized the adult, pandemic version of a childhood dream, even if nothing about it was how he imagined it. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota and Wisconsin are requesting help from hunters in a search for a missing woman.

Local officials have been searching for the woman, Ashley Miller-Carlson, since late September when her car was found partially submerged in a lake in Minnesota’s Pine County.

Investigators are requesting hunters to be on the lookout for any sign of the woman, KFGO-AM reported.