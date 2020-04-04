1  of  65
Closings
Mormons hold crowd-less conference to prevent virus spread

National

by: BRADY McCOMBS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, people listen during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ twice-annual church conference, in Salt Lake City. For the first time in more than 60 years, top leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will deliver speeches at the faith’s signature conference this weekend without anyone watching in the latest illustration of how the coronavirus pandemic is altering worship practices around the world. The twice-yearly conference normally brings some 100,000 people to the church conference center in Salt Lake City to watch five sessions over two days. This event, though, will be only a virtual one. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ twice-annual conference will kick off Saturday without anyone attending in person to watch speeches from top leaders as the faith takes precautions to avoid the spread of the cornavirus.

The speeches Saturday and Sunday will be livestreamed instead while only a few people are inside a small auditorium in Salt Lake City. Normally, the conference brings some 100,000 people to the church conference center to attend five sessions over two days.

It will be the first crowd-less conference since World War II, when wartime travel restrictions were in place. Flu epidemics forced the church to postpone the conference in 1919 by two months and cancel the conference in the fall of 1957, according to a church history of the conference.

Leaders from the Utah-based faith, which counts 16 million members worldwide, utilize the conference to provide spiritual guidance, underscore the religion’s key beliefs and, sometimes, announce new initiatives or rules.

The religion has been planning since last year to use this conference to commemorate the 200th anniversary of when their founder Joseph Smith, then a teenager, says he had a vision of God and Jesus Christ in the woods of upstate New York that led to the formation of the church 10 years later.

The revised plan is the latest illustration of how the coronavirus pandemic is altering worship practices around the world.

Like most religions, the faith known widely as the Mormon church has taken significant steps to prevent gatherings and religious activities that could contribute to the spread of COVID-19. The faith has shut down its temples that are used for the most sacred rituals including weddings, shuttered normal Sunday worship services at churches and brought home thousands of young people who were serving missions in foreign countries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia. More than 56,000 people have died from the virus while more than 220,000 people worldwide have recovered, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

