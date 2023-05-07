(NEXSTAR) – This gives us an idea for the most expensive bar crawl of all time.

Fifty of North America’s best bars were honored in Mexico last week during a beverage-industry ceremony presented by William Reed Ltd., a U.K.-based multimedia firm specializing in the food and drink sector. Ranked by the firm’s 50 Best brand, this year’s list of the “50 Best Bars” in North America includes speakeasies, pubs and cozy cocktail lounges across the continent — but the U.S. is especially well-represented.

Coming in at No. 1 is NYC’s Double Chicken Please, a relatively new cocktail bar serving its take of classic low-ABV cocktails in a front room, and more experimental cocktails “designed to represent a drinkable meal” in the back room, according to 50 Best.

“The Back Room at Double Chicken Please offers inventive craft cocktails that deconstruct, redefine and rebuild iconic dishes into liquid form such as the Japanese Cold Noodle, Cold Pizza, Key Lime Pie, NY Beet Salad, Mango Sticky Rice and others,” reads an excerpt from the bar’s website.

There’s also chicken sandwiches available on the bar’s food menu, of course.

In addition to Double Chicken Please, dozens of U.S. bars were honored in the 2023 rankings, including 11 others in NYC alone, two in Chicago, two in Los Angeles, two in Miami, two in New Orleans, two in D.C., and one each in Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The complete list of “North America’s 50 Best Bars,” according to 50 Best, is below:

  1. Double Chicken Please – New York City
  2. Handshake Speakeasy – Mexico City
  3. Katana Kitten – New York City
  4. Licorería Limantour – Mexico City
  5. Jewel of the South – New Orleans
  6. Dante – New York City
  7. Overstory – New York City
  8. Kumiko – Chicago
  9. Café La Trova – Miami
  10. Thunderbolt – Los Angeles 
  11. Zapote Bar – Playa del Carmen
  12. Civil Liberties – Toronto
  13. Attaboy – New York City
  14. Employees Only – New York City
  15. Bar Pompette – Toronto
  16. Baltra Bar – Mexico City
  17. Rayo – Mexico City
  18. Mace – New York CIty
  19. Botanist Bar – Vancouver
  20. Hanky Panky – Mexico City
  21. El Gallo Altanero – Guadalajara 
  22. Sabina Sabe – Oaxaca
  23. Arca – Tulum
  24. La Factoría – San Juan
  25. Café de Nadie – Mexico City
  26. Kaito del Valle – Mexico City
  27. Herbs & Rye – Las Vegas
  28. Pacific Cocktail Haven – San Francisco
  29. Martiny’s – New York City
  30. Death & Co – Los Angeles
  31. Selva – Oaxaca
  32. Atwater Cocktail Club – Montreal
  33. Service Bar – Washington D.C.
  34. Sweet Liberty – Miami
  35. Cloakroom – Montreal
  36. Cure – New Orleans
  37. Mother –  Toronto
  38. Milk Room – Chicago
  39. Maison Premiere – New York City
  40. Aruba Day Drink – Tijuana
  41. Bar Leather Apron – Honolulu
  42. Yacht Club – Denver
  43. Bar Mordercai – Toronto
  44. The Dead Rabbit – New York City
  45. Allegory – Washington D.C.
  46. Clover Club – New York City
  47. Brujas – Mexico City
  48. Platform 18 – Phoenix
  49. Youngblood – San Diego
  50. Milady’s – New York City

The 2023 honorees were chosen by a voting body of “more than 260 experts,” including bartenders, bar owners and media representatives, according to 50 Best.