VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured at a church Thursday night.

According to Vestavia Hills Police Department Captain Shane Ware, police responded to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at around 6:20 p.m. after reports of an active shooter.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area. Authorities confirmed multiple people were injured in the shooting but didn’t disclose how many or the severity of the injuries. A suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

According to the church’s Facebook page, there was a potluck scheduled at the church Thursday evening.

The Mountain Brook Police Department says they are assisting with the investigation and are asking residents to avoid the area.

No further information has been released. This is a developing story.