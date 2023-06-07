ALLOUEZ, WI (WFRV)- Green Bay volunteer Pete Shedlosky was honored on June 7th with the NeighborWorks America 2023 Dorothy Richardson Award for Resident Leadership nomination.

Pete’s insight and management of housing repairs for several groups have been invaluable.

The NeighborWorks Green Bay community gathered at Zambaldi Beer for the presentation which included a fundraiser. $1 from every beer purchased will be donated to NeighborWorks Green Bay to help build a stronger Green Bay.

NeighborWorks Green Bay is part of the national NeighborWorks network, an affiliation of nearly 250 nonprofit organizations dedicated to creating opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives, and strengthen their communities.

NeighborWorks Green Bay has educated and counseled 20,442 aspiring home buyers and existing homeowners, helping 3,786 families achieve their dream of homeownership. It has renovated or built 466 homes and apartments and developed more than 50,000 square feet of nonprofit office, service, and retail space.

NeighborWorks Green Bay also supports 39 neighborhood associations and 10 community-building initiatives in both urban neighborhoods and rural communities, leveraging modest resources into $569 million of investment in our community!

NeighborWorks Green Bay prides itself on solving housing challenges and building stronger communities.

To learn more about the programs and services, call 920.448.3075.