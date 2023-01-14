The owner is a huge '80s pop culture fan. Buying this house is a dream come true for him.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – About 10 years ago, Behman Zakeri stepped into the “Goonies” house in Astoria and told the owner he’d like to buy the home someday.

Now he’s made that dream a reality.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City native closed on the property. He purchased the famous Victorian-era home for $1,650,777.

“This was a purchase for ‘Goonies’ fans. This was a purchase for the community. This was a purchase to preserve a landmark and to do the right thing for all those Goonies,” Zakeri said.

Zakeri, an entrepreneur who still lives in Kansas City, considers himself a “Goonie.” He saw “The Goonies” movie in theaters in 1985 and has been a dedicated fan since then.

He didn’t have many ties to the Pacific Northwest before buying the home, but his childhood best friend, Michael Eakin, had lived in the Seattle and Portland areas. Eakin purchased the home adjacent to the “Goonies” house in Astoria – another sign Zakeri was meant to become the new owner.

“So, we’re going to end up being neighbors again after all these years, from Kansas City to Astoria! It’s so magical,” Zakeri said.

FILE – The house featured in the Steven Spielberg film “The Goonies” is seen in Astoria, Ore., on May 24, 2001. The Victorian home was built in 1896 (AP Photo/Stepanie Firth, File)

The new owner loves just about anything from ‘80s pop culture. He and Eakin visited the “Goonies” house for the film’s 30th anniversary in 2015. At the time, owner Sandi Preston let the two men come inside for a tour.

“We went up in the attic and I told Sandi, I was like, ‘I’d like to buy this house someday if you ever sell it,’ and she said, ‘You and a million other people,’” Zakeri recalled.

He put his money where his mouth was and now the iconic house is his to do what he wants with it – and he already has big ideas.

The first thing he’d like to do is reconstruct the elaborate contraption in the front yard that’s used in the movie to open the gate. But if people want that gate to open, Zakeri said they’re going to need to do the Truffle Shuffle.

He’d also like to install a screen door on the house, just in case Data needs to zipline in from the neighbor’s house.

As for the interior of the house, Zakeri is envisioning lots of wallpaper and ‘80s-style furniture.

Over the years, neighbors have complained about the traffic caused by tourists visiting the home. After news broke that the home had a new owner, The Daily Astorian reported that residents feared the home could become even more commercialized.

Zakeri made no mention of turning the home into a business, but said he wants it to remain a site that fans can continue to visit and enjoy. The house will be a second residence for Zakeri and his family, so he expects visitors to be respectful as they take their pictures.

“We’re not here to cause problems. The ‘Goonies’ traffic is what it is,” he said.

“The Goonies” house was at the top of Zakeri’s ‘80s pop-culture wish list, but he said if he could purchase another iconic home from a movie it would be the McFly residence from “Back To The Future.” The next item he’s on the hunt for is the original almanac from that movie.

Zakeri said he’s already received offers from engineers to help him rebuild contraptions on the house to replicate those in the movie. He’s excited to get started on the work and share it with other “Goonies” in the world.

“The Goonies” movie is based on a story by Steven Spielberg. It follows the adventures of a group of young friends as they embark on a treasure hunt and try to protect their homes from being foreclosed.