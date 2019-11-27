No cash? Salvation Army now accepting mobile donations

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone.

Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will help in reaching the campaign’s $150 million goal.

The red kettle campaign typically makes up 10% of the Salvation Army’s annual budget. Donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty.

Donors tap their phone to a tag on a sign near the kettle, opening a donation form that suggests giving $5, $10 or $25. Donors also can type in a different amount.

People whose phones aren’t compatible with contactless payment systems can use their camera to photograph a QR code, opening a donation form.

Donations go to the Salvation Army chapter in the donor’s billing zip code.