NTSB: Video shows plane carrying Dale Jr. and family ‘bounced at least twice’ during crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board held their first news conference Friday afternoon after Dale Jr. and his family were able to escape a plane crash in Elizabethton.

LISTEN: 911 Call

LISTEN 911 Call

NTSB investigator Ralph Hicks of Atlanta Georgia said they expect investigators to be on site for 2-3 days documenting evidence.

Hicks said they were able to obtain video surveillance from nearby businesses that showed the crash as it was happening.

Minutes away from a press conference updating the status of the plane crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/sz1VCY1czA — Phillip Murrell (@phillip_murrell) August 16, 2019

The plane, traveling from Statesville, North Carolina, bounced at least twice before “coming down hard” on the right-wing landing gear, according to investigators.

Photo: WJHL

Investigators said the airplane continued down the entire runway and eventually came to a stop on Highway 91.

Hicks said in Friday’s news conference that they were able to speak to both pilots of the plane, describing them as two “professionally trained pilots.”

Ralph Hicks with the @NTSB_Newsroom:



-Good weather, calm winds

-Plane bounced atleast twice

-Going to be on scene 2 or 3 days

-Going to go into cockpit and fuselage and cut the plane up

-Airplane has voice recorder, will go to DC headquarters for analysis@WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/pAQStDNhXv — Justin Soto WJHL (@JustinWJHL) August 16, 2019

The plane was equipped with a cockpit voice recorder that will be analyzed by the NTSB as part of their investigation.

In the news conference, Hicks did say that the passengers on board, Dale Jr. and his family, were able to evacuate the plane before it caught fire.

SEE ALSO: FAA releases preliminary report following Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

You can watch the entire news conference below.

WATCH LIVE: NTSB officials are holding their first news conference following a plane crash in Elizabethton involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family. Story here- https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/faa-releases-preliminary-report-following-dale-earnhardt-jr-plane-crash/ Posted by WJHL on Friday, August 16, 2019

RELATED HEADLINES