Funeral for Cummings starts with honor guard draping casket

The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., is carried by members of the honor guard from the U.S. Capitol after lying in state in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The funeral for Rep. Elijah Cummings began Friday with an honor guard draping his casket with an American flag at the Baltimore church where the congressman and civil rights advocate worshipped for nearly four decades.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were among the scheduled speakers at the service at the 4,000-seat New Psalmist Baptist Church.

At dawn, several hundred people were lined up outside, waiting for the doors to open so they could pay their final respects to the Baltimore Democrat who died Oct. 17 at age 68 of longstanding health problems.

“I felt like it was my civic duty, my responsibility to come and pay respects to a man who has done so much for Baltimore city, so much for the people, trying to keep us together,” said the Rev. Jacqueline Williams, 67, of Baltimore, as she waited in line.

Cummings’ casket arrived at the church before daybreak and was placed, open, in front of the sanctuary.

The sharecropper’s son who rose to power in Washington, where he was first elected in 1996. He led investigations of President Donald Trump and recently provoked the president’s anger, who lashed out at Cummings’ district as a “disgusting, rat- and rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

On Thursday, he became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Friday’s Baltimore service was also set to include remarks by Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a scripture reading by Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Among those waiting to get in was LaGreta Williams, 68, of New York, who met Cummings when they were college students in Baltimore in 1969. She said the teenage Cummings was a natural leader who aspired to become Maryland’s first black governor. She recalled his deep roar of a laugh.

Williams said they remained friends for 50 years and often had lunch when she visited Baltimore.

“I think his legacy is that he was an honest person,” she said. “He wanted everyone to have an equal opportunity so that people could make better decisions for themselves, better choices.”

Bobby Trotter, a 67-year-old Baltimore resident who lives just outside Cummings’ district, recalled how the congressman helped quell tensions in the city after the rioting that erupted in 2015 over the death of Freddie Gray, a black man who suffered a fatal spinal injury during a jolting ride in a police van.

Cummings “believed in helping people, particularly people that were downtrodden. He stood up. He spoke for them,” Trotter said.

Another mourner, Beverly Holland, 66, of Baltimore, fought back tears as she recounted how Cummings helped so many of his constituents. She said the congressman was a “big influence” on her nephew becoming a county prosecutor in Maryland.

“He was important to people,” she said. “We never had anybody like him.”

___

Associated Press writer Julio Cortez in Baltimore contributed to this report.