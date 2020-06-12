Officer charged with killing George Floyd still eligible for pension worth more than $1 million

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Derek Chauvin mugshot (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (KRON) – The former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd is eligible to receive a pension worth more than $1 million during his retirement years even if he is convicted, CNN reports.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association confirmed to CNN that 44-year-old Chauvin would remain eligible to file for that pension – which is partially funded by taxpayers – as early as age 50, but did not specify an amount he would receive.

There is no state law in Minnesota that requires employees convicted of felony crimes related to their work to give up their pensions.

A CNN analysis based on Chauvin’s tenure with the Minneapolis Police Department reveals Chauvin would likely be eligible for annual payments around $50,000 or more if he chose to start receiving them at age 55.

That information was compiled using data from his 2019 payroll, contract details, pension plan guidance, and the salaries of those with the police department.

The benefits could stretch to $1.5 million or more over a 30-year period, not including any cost of living increases.

Chauvin’s annual payments could be even higher if he received significant amounts of overtime in prior years.

The three other officers involved in Floyd’s death have also been fired and face felony charges.

