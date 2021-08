GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) - The road to making an NFL roster is never easy for undrafted free agents, and Reggie Begelton is a prime example of perseverance paying off. The 27-year-old former Canadian football league wide receiver earned a spot on the practice squad last year, and he’s hoping to be on the Packers 53 man roster to start the season.

"Year two I’m more fluent. I can actually run a lot faster without thinking. I can play football instead of just trying to run lines on paper," said Begelton. "Just a year in the system, you know having it during the off-season, you take good notes. You practice and you’re out there, and you’re constantly running routes. It's the only way you can get good at it. If you keep doing it over and over and over again, that’s the emphasis for me."