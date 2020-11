Oorah! Happy birthday to the US Marine Corps

SAN FRANCISCO – NOVEMBER 10: Members of the U.S. Marine Corp honor guard salute during the singing of the National Anthem during the unveiling ceremony for the new “Distinguished Marines” commemorative stamps November 10, 2005 in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Postal Service issued a commemorative stamp series called “Distinguished Marines.” on the 230th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corp. The four-stamp series features images of U.S. Marines Lewis B. Puller, Daniel J. Daly, John Basilone and John A. Lejeune. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (NEXSTAR/BRPROUD) — One day before Veterans Day, the U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 245th birthday.

“November 10, 2020, will mark the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Dating back to 1775, just eight months prior to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Marines,” the military branch said in a courtesy story.

245 Years of Honor, Courage and Commitment



Today, we remember the service and sacrifice of all Marines, and honor the legacy passed down through generations. #HappyBirthdayMarines! pic.twitter.com/WDTs7EuMY2 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) November 10, 2020

Due to the pandemic, this year’s official birthday celebration did not include a large gathering. Instead, the Corps developed a virtual ceremony that included a special cake-cutting.

The Marines were established in 1775 to provide security and support for the Continental Navy, but they, like the Navy, were disbanded by Congress after the Revolutionary War ended with the Treaty of Paris in 1783.

The Marines were recreated 15 years later on July 11, 1798, when Congress ordered their reestablishment. The Corps would go on to operate under the Secretary of the Navy and serve in addition to the Army and Navy.

In a birthday message Tuesday, the Marines said, “Wherever you find yourself this November 10th, be sure to wish the Marines you know a Happy 245th Birthday!”

