Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

AP

Sir Sean Connery, the original James Bond actor, has died at age 90.

The BBC reported the news Saturday morning.

The Scottish actor is best known for his role in the James Bond films, starring in seven of them between 1962 and 1983.

Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point High School Football: Kaukauna wins battle of unbeatens, Reedsville stays on top of Big East

FVL rallies past Reedsburg, Luxemburg-Casco rolls into sectional finals

Seymour cruises into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks

FVL girls volleyball rallies past Reedsburg, Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer advances in penalty kicks

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Breaking down the Texans

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Pick Em