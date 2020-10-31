Sir Sean Connery, the original James Bond actor, has died at age 90.
The BBC reported the news Saturday morning.
The Scottish actor is best known for his role in the James Bond films, starring in seven of them between 1962 and 1983.
Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.
LATEST STORIES:
- Door County Historical Society hosts first annual Heritage Halloween event
- Green Bay BOO-yah hosts socially distanced trick-or-treating event
- $1,200 direct payments: Americans blame both parties for stimulus check stalemate
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Virtual ‘New Music Series’ concert in Appleton invigorates
- Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90