Oscar-nominated Buck Henry dies at 89

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 28: Screenwriter Buck Henry speaks onstage at the screening of ‘Heaven Can Wait’ during day 3 of the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 28, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 350482. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for TCM)

(WFRV) — Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director, co-creator of television’s “Get Smart,” and frequent host of “Saturday Night Live” Buck Henry has died following a heart attack Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to Local 5 affiliate CBS Los Angeles. Henry was 89.

In 1968, Henry was nominated alongside co-writer Calder Willingham for an Oscar for “The Graduate.” In 1979, Henry and Warren Beatty received a best director Oscar nomination for “Heaven Can Wait.”

CBS Los Angeles reports that Henry and Mel Brooks were the creators of “Get Smart,” which aired from 1965 to 1970.

He also hosted “Saturday Night Live” 10 times between 1976 to 1980.

