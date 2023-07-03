OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It takes days of preparation to make your local fireworks show happen each Fourth of July.

Northern Wisconsin Wolverine Fireworks Display Inc. is putting on the show in Oshkosh.

“We start preparing as soon as last year’s show is done,” said Nick Everson who is a pyrotechnician with the company.

Everson said the actual setup is a multi day process. They have to get all their equipment, which includes about 2000 fireworks, over to Monkey Island on Lake Winnebago’s Millers Bay. This adds an extra layer of difficulty to the process.

“Load the truck, go to the shoot site, set it all up, put it together, load it, shoot the show how the sponsor wants us to and then, tear it down, clean up the mess, and unload the truck again,” said Allen Everson when asked about their setup process over the last few days.

“We’re here for four days setting this up, we really enjoy what we do, we want them to enjoy the show we’re trying to put on the best show possible for them,” said Nick Everson.

While the Eversons’ said that the Monkey Island location has its challenges, it also has some perks.

“You’re going to have everything from three inch to 12 inch shells, so something you’re not going to see in a lot of areas, just because we have the space and we can safely do that (shoot the large fireworks),” said Nick Everson.

Wolverine Fireworks Display Company officials said they put on five shows on July Fourth including the one in Oshkosh. They include the shows in Kohler, Berlin, Ripon, and at the Timber Rattlers game.

The Oshkosh fireworks are at Menominee Park at dusk on July 4. For more information, click here.