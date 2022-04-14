(WFRV) – A popular furniture store is recalling approximately 129,000 of its wall beds after dozens of injuries and one death were reported.
According to Bestar, it is recalling about 129,000 wall beds due to ‘serious impact’ and ‘crushing hazards’.
The recall comes after one death and numerous injuries were reported in connection with the wall beds.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared that in July of 2018, a 79-year-old woman died after a Bestar wall bed fell on her and injured her spine.
Since then, Bestar has reportedly received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting consumers.
Now, Bestar is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled wall beds. Recalled wall beds include:
- Nebula Full and Queen Wall Beds
- PUR Full and Queen Wall Beds
- Versatile Double, Full and Queen Wall Beds
- Edge Full and Queen Wall Beds
- Cielo Full and Queen Wall Beds
- Audrea Full and Queen Wall Beds
- Lumina Full and Queen Wall Beds
- Orion Full and Queen Wall Beds
- Novello Double and Queen Wall Beds
For a full list of recalled wall beds and their model numbers, click here.
The wall beds were reportedly sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com. The beds were sold from June 2014 through March 2022 for between $1,650 and $2,200.
For more information about this recall, visit Bestar.com.