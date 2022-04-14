(WFRV) – A popular furniture store is recalling approximately 129,000 of its wall beds after dozens of injuries and one death were reported.

According to Bestar, it is recalling about 129,000 wall beds due to ‘serious impact’ and ‘crushing hazards’.

The recall comes after one death and numerous injuries were reported in connection with the wall beds.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared that in July of 2018, a 79-year-old woman died after a Bestar wall bed fell on her and injured her spine.

Since then, Bestar has reportedly received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting consumers.

Now, Bestar is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled wall beds. Recalled wall beds include:

Nebula Full and Queen Wall Beds

PUR Full and Queen Wall Beds

Versatile Double, Full and Queen Wall Beds

Edge Full and Queen Wall Beds

Cielo Full and Queen Wall Beds

Audrea Full and Queen Wall Beds

Lumina Full and Queen Wall Beds

Orion Full and Queen Wall Beds

Novello Double and Queen Wall Beds

For a full list of recalled wall beds and their model numbers, click here.

The wall beds were reportedly sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com. The beds were sold from June 2014 through March 2022 for between $1,650 and $2,200.

For more information about this recall, visit Bestar.com.