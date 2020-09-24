Over 256K saws sold at Lowe’s recalled for remaining on when switched off

HIALEAH, FL – MARCH 01: A Lowe’s sign is seen on the outside of a store on the day the company reported a rise in earnings on March 1, 2017 in Hialeah, Florida. Lowe’s reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 86 cents, versus 59 cents in the same year-ago quarter and the stock soared above 9%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WHNT) — More than 256,000 saws sold at Lowe’s over the last six years are being recalled by Kobalt because they may continue running after the user either turns the saw off or releases the trigger, the retailer said.

The Kobalt Brand 40-volt lithium ion cordless electric chainsaws, one of two saw types under the recall, were sold from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

The 12-inch saw has date codes 11/01/13 to 03/31/20. The model number and date codes are printed on the label located on the rear handle, and the UPC code is on the box.

Description Model Number UPC Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Included) KCS 120-07 84182102474-1 Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Not Included) KCS 120 84182101749-1

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company, Hongkong Sun Rise Trading, has received 48 reports of the saw remaining in the “on” position after the switch was turned to the “off” position.

The other saw being recalled is the Kobalt 40-volt lithium ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saw.

The saws were sold at Lowe’s from March 2017 through October 2019 for about $180. The date codes from 01/01/17 to 02/28/19 are included in the recall. The item number and date code are printed on the side of the guide bar near the oil cap.

Item Number Description 796791 Kobalt 49v 2.5AH Pole Saw 1083769 Kobalt 40v Pole Saw Bare Tool 970801 40v Pole Hedge Saw Combo Kit 812419 SOS Kobalt 40v Pole Saw 812424 SOS Kobalt 40v Pole Saw Tool Only

The CPSC says Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received 65 reports about the saws continuing to run when the user released the trigger.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Anyone with one of these saws should contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair. The company can be reached toll-free at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or go online at greenworkstools.com and click “Important Safety Notice” for more information.

