Plain black photos, #BlackOutTuesday take over social media

(WFRV) – The hashtag #BlackOutTuesday has been trending on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday morning, along with posts of black photos. Some posts include messages of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The hashtag comes just over a week after the in-custody death of George Floyd. Since Floyd’s Memorial Day death, protests, many peaceful, have taken place in Minneapolis, across the nation, and in Northeast Wisconsin.

CBS Sports tweeted, “For #BlackOutTuesday, #ViacomCBS will be on pause as we reflect on recent events. Our focus will shift from building business to building community, moving from conversation to action, and sparking real change in the fight against racial injustice.” Viacom CBS tweeted on Monday that they would be on pause on Tuesday for #BlackOutTuesday.

For #BlackOutTuesday, #ViacomCBS will be on pause as we reflect on recent events. Our focus will shift from building business to building community, moving from conversation to action, and sparking real change in the fight against racial injustice. pic.twitter.com/so9Rfo5KGr — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 2, 2020

Tomorrow, for #BlackOutTuesday, #ViacomCBS will be on pause as we reflect on recent events. Our focus will shift from building business to building community, moving from conversation to action, and sparking real change in the fight against racial injustice. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/AyAgwGqJFm — ViacomCBS (@ViacomCBS) June 2, 2020

The Green Bay Phoenix Twitter account followed suit, tweeting simply “Black Lives Matter #BlackOutTuesday” with a black photo.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones also participated on Twitter. An image of George Floyd can be seen in Jones’ post.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and guard Billy Turner took to Instagram with similar posts.

Even the Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd participated on Twitter.

The Instagram account for Manitowoc Minute, run by Wisconsin’s Charlie Berens, participated as well.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich also posted on Instagram. This comes less than three hours after the city’s first night of curfew ended.

Prevea Health posted Tuesday afternoon.